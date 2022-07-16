CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heads up travelers. The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of some delays at Hopkins Airport due to a problem with a belt that moves baggage through the airport.

We’ve learned of a tear in a belt carrying bags screened by TSA to individual airlines.

Repairs have been underway.

K9 teams are being used to try to help keep things moving as a temporary measure to reduce delays.

If you’re heading out through Hopkins, check with your airline to see if your flight is affected. See your flight status here.