CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Hopkins Airport is still not answering questions about a security breach with a woman in a restricted area for hours unnoticed.

Meanwhile, court records show the woman arrested had her first hearing on a felony charge, and a judge released her from jail with just a promise to come back to court.

Sunday morning, Cleveland police arrested a woman after an employee confronted her in the breakroom of an aircraft maintenance building. The incident shut down air traffic temporarily as police investigated.

Monday, an officer filed a court document showing the woman got into the restricted area at 3 a.m. and the worker found her about 6 a.m.

The airport has refused to explain how the intruder got in or why no one noticed.

Late Tuesday, a Hopkins spokesperson sent an email saying, ‘We will not be giving any interviews or additional information as this incident is still under investigation.”

A police report shows the woman under investigation had been in the maintenance building eating ice cream, watching TV and going through drawers and vehicles.

April Ford has been charged with burglary.

Tuesday, in municipal court, records show she demanded a hearing on the charge.

Again, a judge released her on a personal bond although records also show she had been wanted in at least one other case for criminal trespass.

The I-Team has revealed a number of cases at Hopkins Airport dating back to 2019, revealing delays in discovering or reporting security breaches.