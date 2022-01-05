Home security video captures suspect firing assault rifle at Euclid house: I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man calmly standing on the street in broad daylight with a rifle shooting into a home.

The Dec. 26 shooting on Tyronne Avenue in Euclid was captured on home security video.

“Somebody just shot the house up,” a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

After firing several shots, police say the suspect ran through the yards and took off in a vehicle. Euclid police say the man’s actions are extremely dangerous and alarming.

“This is a high-powered weapon too. It’s the same caliber our U.S. military uses,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “Any one of those rounds could have gone in and killed the occupants of that residence.”

Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were inside the home at the time.

On Tuesday, police arrested 23-year-old Cordale Prince, of Cleveland, in connection with the shooting. He is facing a felony weapon charge and is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $150,000 bond. He is due back in court next week.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says gun violence is increasing. He said the Dec. 26 shooting is just one of 524 calls involving guns his department responded to in 2021. He said his officers also took hundreds of guns off of the streets.

“We are doing our part,” Meyer said. “I’m asking the juvenile and adult judges in Cuyahoga County to do their part and set high bonds for repeat violent offenders.”