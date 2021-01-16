Home invasion turns deadly in Cuyahoga Falls, police report

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Falls police say a home invasion turned deadly early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 5:45 a.m. officers were called to the 2200 block of Richmond Road for a report of an armed intruder in the home.

The man living in the home stated that he had shot the intruder.

Officers found a 41-year-old male with gunshot wounds inside the home. The intruder died a short time later. The male’s identity is not being released pending notification to next of kin.

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis said the incident is currently under investigation by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.