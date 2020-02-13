Hit-skip victim’s wife offers forgiveness to person responsible for husband’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - While Cuyahoga Falls police are continuing to search for the person responsible for driving a car that struck and killed a man, the victim's widow is offering forgiveness.

"The victim's wife expressed to me that she wants to forgive the person that did this and she just asks for closure," said Lt. Christopher Norfolk, of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

The fatal hit and run crash happened around noon on February 2 in the area of 2nd Street and Grant Avenue.

The victim, Robert Persinger, was out for a walk when he was struck and killed.

"It was a beautiful February day, we believe someone saw or heard something," Norfolk told Fox 8.

No arrests have been made.

Police are attempting to identify a possible witness, who was driving northbound on 2nd St., in what detectives believe was a silver Honda CRV.

Anyone who has information regarding this accident, to contact detectives at (330) 971-8334. For those that wish to remain anonymous, please call the confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter tip line at (330) 971-TIPS (8477). A reward may be offered.