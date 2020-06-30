Health officials plan COVID-19 patrol to help slow spread in Erie County

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – An increase in COVID-19 cases across the state has led one area health department to hit the streets with masks in hand.

Erie County Health Commissioner Peter Schade told the Fox 8 I-Team that starting Tuesday evening, several of his employees will be working a late shift and going out to area businesses to make sure people are following COVID-19 safety measures.

“We decided to do it about a week and half ago when we saw the numbers start to uptick,” Schade said. “We want to make sure safe distance practices are taking place and we will encourage people to wear a mask.”

He said health officials will have masks with them.

“Our goal is to walk in and try to educate people,” Schade said. “We are all aware here lately, that it seems like COVID-19 is getting another grip .”

Health officials around the area are noticing a rise in cases, especially in people in their 20s. Health officials in Cleveland also concerned, saying they had more than 100 cases this past weekend.

“We don’t want to stop anyone from having a good time,” Schade said. “More than anything, we just want to have a conversation with people and try to educate.”