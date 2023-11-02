CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a change at the top in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

That complex keeps making headlines for violence and chaos. Now, the superintendent has resigned, but his resignation letter shows he says he’s leaving for a better job.

Brandon Winarchick wrote, “I have been made an offer of employment I cannot refuse.”

Time and again, the I-Team has obtained video of teens in the lock-up going wild — assaulting people, carrying out planned attacks on others there and causing damage.

That has led to desperate calls for action to take back control. Even a magistrate spoke out.

Winarchick said in his resignation, though, “I am proud of the work that my administrative team has accomplished during my tenure. I believe I depart leaving the facility, leaving it in a better place than I found it when I arrived.”

So, what now? The administrative judge for Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court did not return a message from the I-Team.

Meanwhile, the county executive and the county council are exploring ways to increase the number of guards at the detention center.