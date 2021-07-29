‘He took my innocence at 15’: Former part-time St. Edward wrestling coach sentenced on sex charges

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A former part-time wrestling coach at St. Edward High School has been sentenced to a term of five to seven and a half years in prison and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in June to felony sex charges.

Daniel Gonsor, 32, apologized to the victims prior to sentencing Thursday in a Cuyahoga County courtroom.. He was accused of sexually abusing two students at the school. Gonsor was also a Cleveland firefighter.

“You took advantage, “ said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg. “What you did was horrible .” One of the victims spoke to the judge and asked not to be identified. He called Gonsor a monster.

“He took my innocence at 15,” the one victim said.

He asked the judge to sentence Gonsor to the maximum prison sentence.

Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gregg Paul said Gonsor molested two boys.

Gonsor’s defense attorneys, Henry Hilow and Kevin Spellacy, however, told the judge Gonsor admitted his guilt and knows what he did was wrong. Spellacy said Gonsor was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

“I found a lot of good in Dan Gonsor,” Spellacy said. Last month, he pleaded guilty to several charges including five counts of gross sexual imposition.

School officials learned of the allegations in December 2019 and immediately contacted Lakewood police.

St. Edward High School Principal KC McKenna released this statement.

“The safety of our St. Ed’s students is our highest priority. The crimes committed by Mr. Gonsor are deeply troubling, and we believe justice has been served with today’s sentencing. We are grateful to all who contributed to the investigation and legal work that led to this outcome.”