STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found repairs finally being made at a rough railroad crossing written up many times for safety concerns.

DroneFOX captured crews working in Strongsville at a crossing on Fair Road.

We first put a spotlight on that crossing back in March. We noticed even the CSX rail lines bounced up and down as traffic rolled over them, and you could hear loud thuds.

Folks living nearby told us they had complained to the company, local leaders and the state. The Ohio Public Utilities Commission had written up the conditions of that rail crossing multiple times.

Now, more than six months after we first started asking about it, at last, the big fix. Work began there on Monday.

Meanwhile, a problem crossing in Creston was recently repaired.

But, one in Brook Park has not been fixed. However, CSX says it is getting closer to doing that job.

The state has said it can write up safety concerns at crossings, but it has no authority to force action. Only the feds can do that.

Problem rail crossings have become a greater concern along with other rail safety issues since the toxic train derailment last winter in East Palestine.