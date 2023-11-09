EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Euclid officers were at a home along East 250th Street and that the house was surrounded Thursday afternoon.

Police told us a bailiff was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired. We were told no officers were injured.

SWAT officers were on-scene trying to communicate with a person inside the home. Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.

Euclid City School District buses were diverted from the scene on Thursday. It happened in the 700 block of East 250th Street, according to a social media post from the school district just before 3 p.m.

“Euclid Schools buses will not drop off any student within a two-street radius of that area until the situation has been resolved,” reads the statement. “Students with a drop-off location inside that radius will remain on their bus until we have received an ALL-CLEAR from Euclid Police.”

