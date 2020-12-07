Hackers accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found hackers tapped into local tax dollars and stole more than $100,000 of your money.

Records show they took $136,823 from Cuyahoga County. Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted two men from out of state.

They’ve been charged with getting to the county money by hacking into the computer system of Beech Brook, a non-profit group working to help families and children. Beech Brook relies on county money.

“Every dollar counts in a non-profit,” Beech Brook President Tom Royer said. Royer can’t understand why thieves would try to steal big bucks going through an agency squeezing every dollar to help troubled and needy families.

“We are working with a very, very, very small margin. And, every time we lose a dollar means we are not providing services to the community.”

Cuyahoga County’s cyber-security watchdogs assisted in the investigation.

Records show, after the hacking here, the thieves withdrew money in Michigan and Kentucky. The county did some tracing and also checking to make sure no other accounts got hit.

“We immediately look at how that breach may have occurred,” said Cuyahoga County Information Security Officer Jeremy Mio. “As we know, if this happened to one person, it might happen to others. So, we do look at all systems.”

Keith Anderson and Darlington Okebuwu face charges of grand theft and money laundering. Records show Okebuwu has an address in Georgia. Anderson has an address in Kentucky. Both have been scheduled to go before a judge here in Cleveland this month.

We’ve learned investigators believe the hacking may have been done from outside the United States. The suspects may be primarily money handlers.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said investigators were able to track down about two-thirds of the stolen money. So, some justice for taxpayers and the families needing a hand.

“We touch the lives of 14,000 families in Northeast Ohio. Families are suffering more than ever,” Royer said.

