CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating claims that a woman pulled out a gun in a Cleveland school parking lot, the FOX 8 I-Team has found.

The investigation began last week outside the Orchard School off West 42nd for grades K-8.

911 calls show trouble began as parents dropped off kids, and one adult told another to slow down in the parking lot.

“She’s right there, she pulled a gun on my daughter,” A 911 caller said.

“How old is your daughter?” a dispatcher asked.

“My daughter is 34 years old. We’re up here dropping off babies at school, but when you pull a gun, I got a problem. This is a little scary,” the caller said. “My daughter told her to slow down because she was driving extremely fast.”

However, another 911 call shows the other driver saying she never pulled a gun and she’s the one who had been threatened.

Cleveland police are investigating. So far, no charges or arrest warrants have been issued.