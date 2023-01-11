CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team got an exclusive look at the growing danger from one of the biggest threats on your streets, the deadly drug fentanyl.

In 2022, more fentanyl was on the streets all over the United States including here in Cleveland, said Drug Enforcement Administration Cleveland Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tom Gergye.

Last year, DEA agents seized over 379 million doses of fentanyl.

“Just to give people an example, just two milligrams of Fentanyl, the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is enough of a lethal dose to kill somebody,” Gergye said. “That’s extremely scary.”

DEA agents nationwide confiscated 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of Fentanyl powder in 2022.

Gergye said agents here are starting to see a “very large uptick in the fake fentanyl pills” they are seizing.

“In Cleveland, not only are we seizing a lot more fake fentanyl-laced pills that are masked to be other legitimate drugs, but we are also seeing purchases of pill presses,” Gergye said. “Certain individuals in Cleveland are basically mixing it themselves and producing colored pills.”

He stressed they want to get the message out about the dangers of fentanyl and hopefully save lives.