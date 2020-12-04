Growing concerns about COVID-19 among Cleveland airport employees

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained pictures showing why some Cleveland Hopkins International Airport workers worry they now face a growing risk of catching COVID-19.

The pictures show riders on an employee shuttle sitting close to each other, even with seats blocked off for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID.

“If someone sits in front of you, I could reach my arm and I could easily touch them. If somebody’s behind you, they sneeze, they cough,” one worker told us by phone.

The I-Team revealed last month a new parking arrangement for airport workers. They have been assigned to a parking lot more than a mile away from the terminal, and forced to take shuttles back and forth.

While riders have concerns about seating, they also wonder about sanitizing, too.

“I’ve never once seen them sanitize the bus. I’ve been told that they sanitize them. But, I’d feel a lot safer if I saw them actually spray down the bus,” another worker said.

Workers admit, some employees put everyone even more at risk by ignoring the seating rules.

“People have taken those signs and moved them to the side. I’ve seen them on the floor. Basically, people just sit where they want to,” another rider told the I-Team.

The I-Team took those concerns to Cleveland City Hall and airport administrators. We contacted the private company operating the shuttles. By late Friday afternoon, city hall had not responded.

But Standard Parking sent a statement by email.

“SP+ has increased the frequency of our cleaning services, now being conducted multiple times throughout the day on the shuttles we operate and with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers each night at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE),” it said.

“These shuttles at CLE display prominent signage outside and inside the shuttle reminding people to wear a mask. We also have seats marked/blocked to distance passengers from sitting next to each other or directly behind each other during their short ride to their destination. Additional masks, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer are available for passengers on each bus.”

The workers recently had their parking moved down the road to make room for holiday travelers to park near the terminal. Yet, workers have seen a lot of empty spaces for customers. They’ve noticed an impact of COVID on business and themselves.

“What is more important than the lives of the men and women that keep the airport running?” an employee said.

