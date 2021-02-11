Grand jury indicts Cleveland mayor’s grandson for high-speed chase

Related video: Dashcam video of police chase involving Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on two felony counts stemming from a January police chase.

Frank Q. Jackson

An official with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office confirmed that Frank Q. Jackson, 24, is now facing charges of felonious assault and failure to comply.

He remains free on a $10,000 bond.

Parma police said Jackson was pulled over for an equipment violation around midnight on Jan. 24. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle after he consented to a search. A second officer then arrived on scene to assist.

Jackson was asked to get out of the vehicle. One officer had ahold of Jackson as he pulled away in his vehicle. The officer was able to run with the car before being freed.

Dispatch recordings show that led to a chase into Cleveland with Jackson suspected of driving at 107 miles an hour.

Officers lost the car in Cleveland, but he later surrendered to Parma police.

Jackson was also wanted on an unrelated misdemeanor domestic violence charge out of Cleveland that was filed last month. That case is still pending.