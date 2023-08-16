[In the player above, see SkyFOX footage of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter in the skies above Cleveland on Tuesday, Aug. 15.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday afternoon plans to announce the deployment of more state resources to combat violent crime in Cleveland.

A media briefing is set for 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District precinct along Kinsman Road.

You can watch that briefing live in the player above, beginning at 3 p.m.

In recent weeks, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals have also offered backup for the understaffed city police department, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

This year, the city is short hundreds of police officers, while only about a dozen new recruits were in the pipeline, the I-Team reported.

A patrol spokesperson in late July said troopers’ collaboration with city officers on criminal patrol and interdiction was still in the planning phases, the I-Team reported. On Tuesday, SkyFOX spotted a patrol helicopter in the skies above Cleveland — a part of that ongoing collaboration, said patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals also announced more manpower and resources were on the way.

The new initiative, dubbed Operation 216, will see members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force focusing in on crime “hot spots” in Cleveland, mostly between August and September.