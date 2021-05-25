Geauga sheriff deputy helps deliver baby after pulling vehicle over for speeding: I-TEAM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Deputy Travis Goodwin says in his 13 years at the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office he has learned to expect the unexpected.

“There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop that’s for sure,” Goodwin said with a chuckle. “Yep, Friday is a good example.”

He tells us that he had no idea that when he stopped a vehicle for speeding early Friday morning on Mayfield Road that he would be helping to deliver a baby a few minutes later.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office footage

Goodwin’s dash camera video shows him walking up to the vehicle seconds after the traffic stop. He was quickly told that the driver was taking an Amish couple to the hospital and the female passenger was ready to give birth.

He then ran to his cruiser to get supplies, and about a minute later he was helping the woman’s husband deliver a baby girl.

“A beautiful baby girl ,” deputy Goodwin said. He said a few minutes after the baby was born the ambulance arrived.

He said he was told a few hours later that both Mom and the baby were healthy and doing well.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says he is extremely proud of his deputy. He also gave Goodwin a gold stork pin to wear on his uniform.

“When you can either bring someone back to life or bring a life into the world it’s a great feeling,” Hildenbrand said. “He will remember this for his entire career.”