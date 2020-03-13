Geauga Sheriff candidate speaks to I-TEAM about sexual harassment complaints filed against him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Geauga Sheriff Candidate and Retired University Heights Lt. Jimmy Lee Holden told the Fox 8 I-Team that he made mistakes in the past.

“I don’t hide this 524-page document,” Holden said Wednesday, as he held his University Heights police department personnel file in his hands.

Holden insisted some of the papers inside that file, first obtained by I-Team Reporter Tom Meyer, don’t accurately reflect his character.

“I have learned from my mistakes, I have grown as an individual,” Holden said. “I have a loving wife of 18 years, and 3 great teenage kids. My wife helped me with the raising of two adult kids.”

His personnel file contains glowing letters for a job well done, plus several disciplinary documents, including one from 12 years ago when several women accused him of sexual harassment.

Some of the women accused him of making harassing statements and one woman said he touched her breast without her permission.

“Absolutely not, there was no touching of anybody there that was non-consensual,” Holden said.

However, his bosses back in 2008 disciplined him for his actions in regard to the sexual harassment complaints and suspended him without pay.

“The biggest disappointment in this whole thing was when these charges were levied against me, at no time did anybody counsel me prior to and tell me anything was inappropriate,” Holden said.

Holden is challenging incumbent Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand for the Geauga County position.

The Fox 8 I-Team also reviewed Hildenbrand’s personnel file. He worked as chief deputy at the department prior to becoming sheriff. Hildenbrand has no discipline letters in his file.

“I was never disciplined,” Hildenbrand said.

The sheriff says he is concerned for his staff, especially female workers, if Holden gets elected.

“I want to run my campaign on my own merits,” the sheriff said. “We are solving crimes, protecting people, and we are saving lives.”

Holden, however, says despite his past discipline he believes he is the best person for the job.

“I was asked to run,” Holden said. “I put myself out there because I believe the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office lacks accountability.”