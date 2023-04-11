THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Thompson Township police chief was terminated last week and is currently under investigation by Geauga County officials.

Christopher Di Domenico was hired last summer as an “administrative” chief, according to Trustee Heather Moseman. Moseman also confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that Di Domenico is no longer employed by the township.

“We did terminate his employment and it was on the advice of the our prosecutor,” Moseman said. “Because that was in an executive session, I can’t say anymore.”

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz confirmed an investigation into the former chief is ongoing.

“The sheriff and I did receive information that he did not have a law enforcement commission,” Flaiz said. “So there has been an investigation that has been initiated into that.”

The prosecutor said for Di Domenico to work as a chief or a police officer in Ohio, he needs to have a current law enforcement commission. Officials say he has not been commissioned to work as an officer since 2008.

Moseman declined to give specific details of Di Domenico’s job description.

We reached out to Di Domenico asking to talk about the matter but have not yet received a call back.

Di Domenico is not facing any criminal charges.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Flaiz said. “It is very possible that charges will be forthcoming.”