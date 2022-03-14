Gas price outrage — Is there anything you can do about it?

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to investigate if there’s anything to be done if you think a gas station is price gouging or taking advantage of you.

We looked at what happens if you have a complaint about gas prices.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says, in Ohio, businesses can set prices how they want.

Cuyahoga County Director of Consumer Affairs Sheryl Harris told us, “Ohio, unlike many states, does not have a specific price gouging law.”

So, in short, complaining about what you think is price gouging won’t get you anywhere, but you’ve probably had the same experience as Homer Green, a driver we met.

He said, “Yeah, I ran across a couple stores where the gas prices have never jumped that high before, so I know there’s something going on.”

The county says it tries to keep gas stations honest with inspectors making sure pumps are always giving you a full gallon of gas and not less. They try to make sure what the sign says on the corner is also what you end up paying at the pump.

Sheryl Harris said, “When you see a sign that says gas is x number of dollars per gallon, we ensure that that is the price that’s actually charged for that grade of gas at the pump.”

Meanwhile, we spoke to Adam Radogna at the convenience store he owns off Ridge Road in Parma.

He told us, “People complain about the gas prices. They yell at the employees. They’re very tense and it’s not our fault.”

He said he does not set his gas prices. Instead, they get set by a corporation.

No matter the price of gas, Radogna says he makes his money in the store, not at the pumps.

He added, “We don’t make the gas prices. It’s whatever they tell us to put it at. I own the 7-11 portion inside.

I make money on what I sell inside. Food, Slurpee, drinks, things like that.”

Through it all, there may not be much you can do about gas prices, but Jack Morgan is a driver we met who does the only thing he can do.

He fights back with his wallet by shopping around.

He said, “I won’t drive 30 miles to go get gas, but if there’s two stations on the corner, I’ll go to the less expensive one.”

As for those county inspections, each gas station gets at least one visit a year. The county says, if violations are found, pumps get shut down until corrections are made.