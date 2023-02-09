CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating a shooting after a woman called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend.

The call was made around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday.

“I had to shoot my boyfriend,” the woman told the dispatcher. “He’s asleep, right now.“

The shooting happened in a house on Altamont Road in Cleveland Heights.

“Please come,” the woman said on the call. “Get an ambulance, please.”

The dispatcher asked her what happened. She responded by saying, “We were getting in an altercation, and I had to shoot him.”

Sources say the woman was also injured.

We do not know the man’s condition at this time.

Police are expected to release more information soon.