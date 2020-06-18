Four Cleveland police officers fired for drinking in uniform, on duty

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Four Cleveland police officers, who were suspected of drinking alcohol while in uniform and on duty, were fired, the city announced in a news release.

The officers received letters notifying them of the decision on Thursday following the internal investigation, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team. Union officials could appeal the decision.

The officers involved all worked out of the police department’s Fourth District on the southeast side. That includes some of the busiest and most violent of the police patrol areas.

John Jarrell, age 42, hired October 1, 2012

Anthony Miranda, age 34, hired November 25, 2013

Kevin Kiesner, age 28, hired February 5, 2018

Matthew Dates, age 27, hired November 26, 2018

The I-Team first revealed the investigation began in September after multiple sources told us the officers were seen inside a bar on the Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights border. Just hours after we started asking questions, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ office announced the patrolmen were placed on restricted duty. That means they’d been taken off of patrol and they couldn’t have any dealing with the public during the investigation.

The I-Team dug up the calls for help that came in for one hour during the time sources said the officers had been at the bar. We found calls for a large, rowdy crowd, a fight, domestic violence, assaults, threats, a prowler, a fire and other trouble.

We went to the home where the large crowd and fight had been reported. A woman there told us, everything ended before police got there.

“We stopped it. By the time they got here, it was over with. It’s sad. It’s not good, not good at all,” Patrice Causey said.



As that internal review came to light, Cleveland police also opened another internal affairs investigation revolving around a photo of a group of supervisors sitting at a restaurant with mugs on the table. That also raised questions about whether those officers had been drinking on the job.

The photo was taken back in December after a police ceremony. The I-Team first asked about it last January, but it didn’t get referred to internal affairs until months later.

The chief’s office initially told us the picture had been reviewed, and no police officers on duty or in uniform had been drinking there. But when we first requested the file for the internal investigation, the law department wrote back it had no records.