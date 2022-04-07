ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed an Erie County grand jury has decided not to indict a snow plow driver accused of causing damage to 61 vehicles.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter told the I-Team the grand jury no billed the driver on Thursday. Baxter also stated the plow driver did testify in front of the grand jury.

The plow driver allegedly threw snow and ice onto cars, damaging the vehicles.

Officials with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission say they have received a total of 61 claims from people who were involved in that Jan. 23 incident .

The driver was fired in February.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and turned over their findings to the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office.