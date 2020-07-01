Former daycare worker sentenced to jail after making threat against child on Snapchat

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A 19-year-old former daycare worker was sentenced to 6 months in jail, after police say she made a threat on social media against a young child.

According to the Mentor Municipal Court webpage, Cameron Farinacci, entered a plea of no contest to an aggravated menacing charge Tuesday. She was found guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Mentor Police say the department became aware of a social media screenshot being shared on Facebook on May 29 which involved an adult threatening a small child she was holding.

The child was not injured, police said.

Farinacci admitted to police that she made the social media post. She said she didn’t feel good that day, went to work at a daycare and was assigned to watch three infants. She said she usually worked with older children. She said she became frustrated when the child would not stop crying.

The daycare told police they had no previous problems with Farinacci. The daycare fired her shortly after learning of the post.

