AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team camera captured a local daycare worker going to jail, convicted for what happened to a toddler caught on camera.

The family of that child is now getting justice, but still fighting for more.

The crime left parents outraged.

Friday, a Lorain County judge sentenced Emily Coghlan to 90 days in jail, plus three years of probation.

Last year, Avon Lake police found Coghlan picked up a toddler by the arm, swung him out of the way, then dropped him. He suffered a broken leg.

It happened at Sweet Kiddles Child Care Center, and the daycare fired Coghlan.

She plead no contest to a felony charge for child endangering and a misdemeanor charge for assault.

At a sentencing hearing, the child’s parents spoke out.

“She’s a monster who is unapologetic and uncaring,” James Tabor said.

“Broke his leg. Left him on the floor crying, and she didn’t do anything. Didn’t care. Kept on going,” Nadine Porcelli said.

“I do take full responsibility for my actions,” Coghlan said in court. “Honestly, I did not intend to do any harm to that little boy at all.”

A Lorain County prosecutor told the judge, “On behalf of the victim, we would ask for some incarceration.”

Judge Melissa Kobasher announced the sentence of 90 days in jail and three years probation without much other comment.

Meanwhile, the fight for justice does not end there. The parents in this case and other parents have filed a civil lawsuit against the daycare. The suit claims, in part, other workers should have done something after that toddler got hurt.

The day care not commenting on a pending case.

After the sentencing, the victim’s father said, “I’m glad she was sentenced to jail time. That was the biggest unknown.”

The child’s mother spoke about watching him grow up.

“He is a happy, loving, you know, toddler being himself. Still has his struggles, but he’s doing better,” she said.

While the criminal case is now closed, the civil lawsuit is still in the early stages of moving through court.