Former Crestview Local school bus driver convicted of assaulting teenager

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) - A former bus driver for Crestview Local School District has been convicted on an assault charge involving a teenager.

Timothy Calame, 64, was arrested by Mansfield police in May of 2019.

At the time, he was charged with sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.

Those charges were dismissed Monday.

Calame's sentencing date has not been set.

He was not at work at the time of the incident, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The school says the incident did not involve a student.