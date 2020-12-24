Former Cleveland detective writes book on cracking cases with prayer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a local detective revealing his secret to solving crimes: help from God.

Rick Maruniak just wrote a book about it called “God Doesn’t Need A Badge.”

No question, often police need a break to crack a case. Maruniak said he relied on help from heaven.

“The reason I wanted to write this book was that God was working. I would pray about a case. God would answer it sometimes within 24 hours,” Maruniak said.

Maruniak wrote the book after retiring from the Cleveland Division of Police. He worked in patrol, SWAT and the detective bureau in a 30-year career.

In the book, he said he started to pray for help solving cases and he started to find suspects in unexpected ways.

He writes of one case solved after he said he’d prayed. Then, he walked out of the police station and saw a car he’d been trying to find for months.

He also details another case when an officer brought in a man on a drug case, and the suspect was handcuffed to his desk for questioning. That drug suspect turned out to be the man Maruniak had been trying to find for other crimes.

“I had no leads. Nothing was going on a couple of times, like cold cases. I prayed and God answered my prayer,” he said. “I never had a person who I was looking for delivered and handcuffed to my desk.”

This book is not the first written by a local police officer about faith. Retired Cleveland Police Sgt. Brian Miller wrote one called “Devotions for Cops”. That book ties Bible passages to situations police face every day on the streets. Even using deadly force.

Maybe you don’t buy into God helping to solve crimes. Maruniak said some in law enforcement didn’t either. But, he said others asked him to pray for help in their cases.

“If God is for me, who can be against me? Nothing personal against anybody else. It didn’t matter to me what they thought. I knew the result,” he said.

Fighting crime can be dangerous, difficult and deadly. Here, stories of an officer asking for divine intervention to catch bad guys.

You can find “God Doesn’t Need A Badge” online through Amazon and Kindle.

