BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The former Brook Park police chief is fighting to get his job back.

Attorney Dan Leffler, of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, has filed a notice of appeal of the termination of former Chief Thomas Dickel. The notice was sent to the Brook Park Civil Service Commission Monday.

The Civil Service Commission was set to meet Thursday.

The FOX 8 I-Team sent requests to the chief and the law director asking for the chief’s personnel file and any letters given to him regarding his termination. City officials did not respond to requests.

Mayor Edward Orcutt spoke cautiously to the I-Team.

“I, as the mayor, have evaluated all departments over the last several months,” Orcutt said. “I’m in the process of making a change in the head of the police department.”

Orcutt said on Wednesday the chief is off the job but did not elaborate. He would not say if the chief was fired or demoted.

The I-Team has now learned the chief received a notice of his termination last week. The four page letter states the chief “has failed to adhere to his required duties and responsibilities.”

The letter further states Dickel failed to provide corrective action for an officer, failed to answer emails and messages from residents and did not meet deadline given by the administration.

“Chief Dickel “delegates” work to subordinates, but does not oversee, provide constructive feedback, or further direction. Delegation without oversight and monitoring is not delegation. To develop subordinates effectively, supervision is required,” the letter states. “Chief Dickel has failed to schedule regular staff meetings to keep supervisory personnel informed of ongoing police department needs and/or to receive feedback of possible policy changes.”

The mayor also states in the letter that the chief did not provide oversight of the department’s budget, did not review department performance and effectiveness and did not tell the mayor or safety director when he is taking vacation.