CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered what needs fixed at the Cleveland Browns stadium and what it would cost you.

A study shows a “fix it” list with a price tag well over $35 million.

A capital repair audit shows what engineers found even in areas fans never see.

We’ve heard so much talk about making big changes at the stadium, we filed a records request for the latest study of repairs needed.

That review gets done for the city every five years. This one goes back to 2019, but it is the latest.

The audit says the “stadium is in good condition.”

However, it also goes into great detail about what needs repaired or replaced, including concrete, metal roofing and pipes.

The study also spotlights problems or concerns with the electrical system, plumbing, plus gates and doors. It’s a lot that fans never see when they go to a game.

It’s also a lot that fans simply might not notice, like the concrete, stadium beams and even landscaping.

The report also breaks down what needs done right away and what should be done over the next decade.

“I don’t think there’s a bad seat in the whole place,” said Dawg Pound season ticketholder Jim Vourliotis.

We asked what he believes needs done at the stadium right now.

“Tell you the truth, I really can’t think of anything. All the repairs you’re taking about are something fans wouldn’t even see, it sounds like,” he said.

The cost of repairs suggested in the report for the city should come out of a city fund set aside for that.

This maintenance review comes to light as the Browns have been studying what they call “a significant stadium renovation.”

Last month, the Browns released a statement to the I-Team.

Peter John-Baptiste provided the following statement from the Haslam Sports Group:

“As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best approach the lakefront’s future and the stadium naturally is a critical piece to the long-term execution of such a project.“

The statement also said:

“As we are just beginning the study, we certainly do not have enough information to determine the cost of renovating the stadium or what the aesthetics of such a renovation would entail. We believe our study will help answer those questions and should be completed in 2023. The future of the stadium is one of several important pieces to the long-term execution of the lakefront project, and our organization looks forward to continuing to work with our community partners and leaders to identify next steps and our role in helping advance this initiative.”

So, what about paying for big stadium renovations?

We recently asked Mayor Justin Bibb, and he said, in part, “We’re exploring every financial scenario we can to really make our vision for the Lakefront possible.”

“My instinct, and this is only instinct, is that, number one, a team has to go deep in its own financing,” Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said.

“Taxes wouldn’t be good. Nobody can afford that right now,” the Dawg Pound season ticketholder said.

Last year, Cleveland City Council approved spending $10 million for some of these projects. We’ve learned that some have been completed.

No big changes are coming right away to the Stadium, but it already has a big “fix it” list.