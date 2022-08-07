CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.

When we started asking about it, RTA spokesperson Robert Fleig said only, “There was an incident at the Hayden District Garage. Five RTA employees have been suspended. The incident is under investigation.”

Fleig said no police report was made. The investigation is administrative, or, put another way, internal.

We will follow up to find out what led to this and track it to see the final outcome determined.