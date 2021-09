CLEVELAND (WJW)– Six people were injured during a shooting at East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday night.

The FOX 8 I-Team found that six victims, ranging in age from 22 to 64, were taken to hospitals. A Cleveland EMS official said a 23-year-old man was in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspected vehicle is a dark-colored SUV.

