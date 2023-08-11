CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just revealed new security video from a mother and son busted this week for guns and ammo in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

The I-Team has found the woman also is now wanted for a shooting in Cleveland Heights.

FOX 8 News obtained the justice center security video providing a look at the case not seen anywhere else before.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lanell Williams and his mother Andrea.

Investigators said they entered the court complex and they tried to go through a checkpoint even though they had two guns and 99 rounds of ammunition.

The video shows Lanell Williams calmly putting his bag through the X-ray machine.

Investigators said a guard spotted the guns, then deputies made the arrests.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed initial weapons charges against both Lanell and Andrea Williams.

Now, records show Andrea Williams is wanted in Cleveland Heights for shooting into a home.

A police report shows the incident happened last weekend, and that Cleveland Heights police found 17 shell casings.

The report shows the shooting may have been tied to a domestic dispute, and Williams denied firing the shots.

On Thursday, the Cuyahoga County sheriff said Andrea Williams and her son claimed they had guns with them for protection due to a possible stalker. They went to the justice center to see about a protection order. We’re told they claimed they had nowhere else to leave the guns when they went to the court complex.

Sheriff Harold Pretel said investigators took a hard look at the weapons case.

“So they made sure they coordinated with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, with the FBI and to our other partners to ensure there was no major plan here and that’s not the case,” he said.

The suspects go to court on the weapons charges Monday.

A grand jury will then take up that case, and eventually, a grand jury is also expected to consider the Cleveland Heights case.