WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are on the scene after a garage explosion in Wickliffe Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Wickliffe firefighters told the FOX 8 I-Team that it appears there were fireworks inside the garage.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

