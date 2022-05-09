CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking new developments in the aggravated murder case of a North Royalton woman.

Richard Muncie, who has been indicted on nine charges for the murder of Cari Smith, has a final pretrial on the case Monday.

Family and friends of the victim are hoping to get justice for Smith.

Last summer, investigators found the body of Smith in a landfill in Geneva.

Police tracked down Muncie, 50, in Geauga County shortly after the murder.

During the pre-trial, Smith’s father, Gary Gruzeski spoke with passion directly to Muncie saying his daughter will never see her children grow up and get married.

“I hope you rot in hell,” Gruzeski said to Munice.

Muncie is facing charges of aggravated murder, felony assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Muncie is being held on a $2 million bond.

According to court records, Muncie was arrested previously on charges of drug possession and felonious assault.

North Royalton police also told the Fox 8 I-Team that Smith had filed an assault report against Muncie two weeks prior to her death.

Smith worked at the Cleveland Clinic for nearly two decades.