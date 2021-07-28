Fight over flag honoring fallen Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating a fight to keep up a flag honoring a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

It’s the “Thin Blue Line” flag that has sparked debate and protests in other parts of Northeast Ohio.

The designer says the flag was meant to show support for police, however, it’s become controversial.

The flag flies along I-90 near where Officer David Fahey was killed in 2017.

David Fahey

Friends put up the flag underneath a highway sign that shows that stretch of I-90 is named after David Fahey.

Now, the I-Team has found a firestorm on social media over concern the flag must come down.

Relatives and friends of the family say they’ve been told by a state agency the flag cannot stay, in part, due to complaints.

As of Wednesday morning, we saw the flag still there.

We’re asking the Ohio Department of Transportation to clarify what is happening with this.

Just weeks ago, the city of Solon took down a thin blue line flag after complaints saying it was “divisive.”

But, after backlash, Solon then put up another flag in place of the one taken down.

David Fahey died in 2017 after getting hit and killed on I-90 in a hit-and-run. That driver, ultimately, went to prison.

