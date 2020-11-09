Federal lawsuits filed against some Put-In-Bay police officers

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) – A Michigan-based attorney has filed two federal lawsuits on behalf of his clients alleging excessive use of force by some officers of the Put-In-Bay police department.

Ven Johnson, filed the lawsuits Nov. 5, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The one lawsuit was filed on behalf of clients Monica Gulledge and Lyle Taylor, of Wayne County, Michigan, for an alleged incident that happened May 24. The officers named as defendants in that the lawsuit are, Lt. Michael Russo, Officer Dwayne Webb and Cpl. Terry Rutledge Jr.

The other was filed on behalf of clients Diamone Wilson, Panzie Hunter, Paris Hunter and Ryan Hollingshed of Sandusky for an alleged incident that happened June 6. The officers named as defendants in the June 6 lawsuit are, Russo and Rutledge Jr.

“The lawsuit we filed on the May 24 incident claims the officers used illegal and excessive force to wrongfully arrest Gulledge and Taylor while they were on vacation in Put-in-Bay,” Johnson said. The attorney said his clients were at a resort when an officer became aware of an overturned golf cart involving Gulledge’s friend.

The suit alleges that without warning, the officer approached Gulledge from behind, failed to announce himself as a police officer and slammed her to the ground.

“The other officers illegally detained Taylor, placing him in excessively tight handcuffs for no reason other than he was there with Gulledge,” Johnson told the Fox 8 I-Team Monday.

The June 6 lawsuit, alleges that two Put-In-Bay officers pulled over a golf cart, driven by Hollingshed, for running a stop sign and having too many passengers on board.

“While writing a citation, an officer thought an unknown item was passed to Wilson and handcuffed her while waiting for a female officer to arrive and conduct a body search,” Johnson said.

He added that when Hollingshed approached to inquire why Wilson was being handcuffed the officers attempted to restrain him. The one officer slipped and as he returned to his feet, he drew his firearm, pointed it at all the plaintiffs and threatened to shoot, Johnson said.

“Hollingshed, who was standing with his hands in the air, was tased three times and placed in handcuffs,” Johnson said. “The victims were taken to holding cells at the Put-in-Bay Police Department.”

All charges were later dismissed, Johnson added.

“The village also breached its duties in policies, regulations and lack of training exhibited by the recklessness of all the three officers who deliberately, and without probable cause, harmed and arrested my clients after using excessive force to detain them.” Johnson added.

Put-In-Bay officials have said Russo and one other officer involved in the incidents has since resigned. We tried reaching out to the get the name of the second officer but were not able to get a response.

FOX 8 reached out to the Put-In-Bay mayor and police chief asking to discuss the lawsuits. The police chief sent us a number for an attorney that is representing the village. We called the number and left two messages. So far we have not received a return call.

