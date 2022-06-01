CLEVELAND (WJW) – Federal charges have been filed against four men in connection with the theft of U.S. mail and a vehicle heist ring.

The charges were filed late last month in U.S. District Court in Akron.

The four are accused of stealing U.S. Postal Service master keys that unlock the blue mail boxes. The indictment also states they were stealing checks from the mail.

Federal court documents say the four men, Jaylen Harris, Lavelle Jones, Devin Rice and Hakim Benjamin, are also tied to a car-heist ring involving expensive Dodge vehicles.

The court documents allege the four stole about $2.7 million worth of vehicles and mail combined. They face several charges. Some of the charge are conspiracy and theft of U.S. Mail.



One suspect, Rice, also faces a charge of robbery of a postal carrier. Rice was arrested by Shaker Heights police in January shortly after a mail carrier was robbed of his key.

Court documents state, during a search of the vehicle Rice was driving the night he was arrested, police found a USPS key, stolen mail and bank deposits displaying checks in various names.



Some of the suspects are due back in court next week.