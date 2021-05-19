FBI searching for person who wrote letter to I-Team about Metroparks murders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI has turned to the FOX 8 I-Team to make an extraordinary appeal to help solve the murder of two people in the Cleveland Metroparks, a mystery since 2019.

The feds want to talk to the person who sent an anonymous letter to the I-Team about what happened. Since there’s no way to identify the writer, the FBI made an appeal on FOX 8 for the writer to call investigators and fill in some gaps.

The letter makes specific claims about the day in June 2019 at the Rocky River Reservation when someone shot and killed Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown.

WJW photo illustration

If you wrote the letter, the FBI wants to find out more and gather more clues to the mystery that’s haunted two families for nearly two years.

FBI special agent Vicki Anderson said, “We don’t know what this individual who wrote this letter, what their motive is, but we have to get to the bottom of it.”

The FBI says the anonymous letter is the one tip, the only tip so far, investigators have not been able to follow up on completely. Does it hold clues? Or, is it nonsense?

So the FBI is saying to the writer, ‘We need to talk.’

Vicki Anderson added, “So, we’re asking that person to give us a call, whoever wrote that letter to give us a call. You’ll still remain anonymous. We’ll definitely keep that confidential. Maybe, it’s completely fictitious. Or, maybe, it’s not. But, until we get to the bottom of it, we just simply don’t know.”



The letter came in the mail to the I-Team months after the crime. We turned it over to authorities right away. But, the letter is getting new attention now since the I-Team recently took a closer look at the case revealing new information and new video never seen before.

The letter says a woman did the killing. She had words with Carnell Sledge, then started shooting.

Crime scene reconstruction experts with The Evidence Room produced crime scene animation for FOX 8 for nothing in return. But, investigators stress, they still don’t know if the killer was a woman, or a man.

Maybe, the writer of that letter can fill in some gaps.

“Maybe, it is legit,” Anderson said. “But we have to get to the bottom of it. And, we need to have that conversation.”

Meantime, families of the victims have grown frustrated waiting for justice.

Tom Brown, father of Kate Brown recently said, “Absolutely nothing. Two years.”

The crime has never been solved even with a reward offered up to $100,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

If you or someone you know wrote the anonymous letter, the FBI would like you to call 877-FBI-OHIO. If you have a tip, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 (and you can remain anonymous).