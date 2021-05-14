FBI helping investigate Gina DeJesus carjacking: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the FBI is assisting in the investigation into the carjacking and. robbery of Gina DeJesus.

DeJesus made national headlines in 2013 after she and two other women had spent a decade held hostage by a kidnapper.

Now, DeJesus finds herself a victim of crime yet again.

The carjacking happened Thursday morning at West 127 and Triskett in Cleveland.

As the I -TEAM talked to people in the neighborhood, a couple of people mentioned: “the FBI was just here.” The FBI says a violent crime task force is helping to investigate the case. That task force includes members of the FBI and Cleveland Police.

DeJesus told police she had pulled over to the side of the road when a car pulled in front of her and at least two men got out.

She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car.

As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob.

The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards.

She was not hurt, and the case was assigned to First District detectives.

No arrests have been made.

We reached out to the family, and the family did not want to comment.

Gina helped form a group putting a spotlight on the missing, and Cleveland Missing issued a statement that said, in part, “We are happy to report tat Gina is unharmed and in good spirits despite the events that took place.”

Gina DeJesus lost years of her life in captivity, and now she waits for justice after becoming a victim again in her life of freedom.