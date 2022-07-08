PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Melissa Binius was 8 years old when her mother Becky Kerr was shot and killed in front of her.

Now, 42 years later, she is working to make sure her mother’s killer is not released from prison.

“He gave us a life sentence, he deserves the same,” Binius told the FOX 8 I-Team. “My kids, my grandkids, me, we are also suffering because of the things he did. He doesn’t deserve any better than he is getting now.”

The murder happened in February 1980 at a gas station on Perry Drive in Perry Township.

Lincoln Mabry Jr. was Becky’s estranged boyfriend. He abducted her and her daughter. Mabry forced Becky to get into a car with him and her daughter. At one point, Becky got out of the car and ran. Mabry followed and shot and killed her.

Mabry is now 81 years old and wants out of prison. He has a parole hearing in September.

Melissa and Becky’s two brothers, Joe and Mark Kerr, want Mabry to remain locked up.

“He had no remorse,“ Joe Kerr said. “To do that in front of a little 8-year-old, that’s not the kind of person we want walking around on our streets.”

Family members are hoping to convince the parole board to keep Mabry in prison. They are asking anyone who would like to help to write a letter to the parole board.

The address is Ohio Parole Board, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, Ohio 43228. The letter inside should say “Deny parole for Lincoln Mabry Jr.”