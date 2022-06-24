WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – Clarissa Reichard says not a minute of the day goes by without her thinking of her 19-year-old daughter who died in May after being shot.

“She was just such a beautiful person,” Reichard said, of her daughter Kammie Kiser.

Kiser and two men were shot while sitting inside a car in a parking lot of a Warren apartment complex around 2 a.m. on May 13. Both males survived.

“I don’t know if she was the target or if she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Reichard told the FOX 8 I-Team. “Kammie didn’t have any enemies. She was loved by anybody that met her. Maybe her downfall was trusting and seeing the good in too many people.”

Warren police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Officials say several people were in the parking lot at the time Kiser and the two men were shot.

The I-Team obtained several 911 calls from people reporting the shooting, and asking for ambulances. One woman told 911 she heard 10 gunshots.

“I do know there were over 15 witnesses that witnessed this, a lot of calls that came in to 911,” Reichard said. “Someone knows who did this and they need to come forward. I am begging. Begging for myself, for her father, for her siblings, her family, there is no peace until everyone who had a hand in this and is responsible is held accountable.”

Kammie’s mother says they have started a GoFundMe account in hopes of getting money to offer a reward in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Warren police detectives as soon as possible.