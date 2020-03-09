Family, police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Fox 8 I-Team obtained security video showing a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old cancer survivor.

Herlane “Lane” Brown was walking back to her home when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East 55 and Payne in Cleveland. The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

The light-colored car police believe struck Brown can be seen leaving the scene.

Family members say they want justice for her. One family member spoke to us but asked we don’t identify him. He says he is fearful since the suspect has not yet been arrested.

“They ran her down like a dog on the street and continued to go about their business like nothing happened,” said a family member of the victim.

Cleveland Police Lt. James O’Malley says there was a lot of traffic at the time of the crash and he is hoping someone saw something that can help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland’s accident investigation unit at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or visit www.25CRIME.com to submit a tip.