Family pleads for return of beloved racecar stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– The 1982 Volkswagen Jetta was more than just a racecar to Jason Jacko and his family.

“It was my older brother’s car. And I hoped one day my 11-year-old son would race it,” Jacko told the FOX 8 I-Team.

But Jacko said that dream was crushed Thursday when he found his cherished car and trailer were stolen.

“When I drove around to the back and saw the trailer was gone, I was devastated,” Jacko said.

The car and trailer were stored outside a building off of Lorain Road in North Olmsted. Security video shows a person inside the trailer around the time it was stolen Thursday morning.

North Olmsted police are investigating and are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information on the case to contact them as soon as possible.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the theft. Any information provided to Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous. The tip hotline is 216-252-7463.

Numerous other tools and a mini bike were also stolen.

“If they can just give me the car back, I will be happy,” Jacko said. “Please. It means so much to me and my family. It has huge sentimental value to us.”