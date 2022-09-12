EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Extra patrols will now be outside Euclid High School at dismissal time due to a large fight and the arrest of several juveniles Friday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says four loaded handguns were found on some of those arrested.

“We have a great relationship with the school and are working with them to make sure everyone stays safe,” Meyer says.

On Friday, Euclid City Schools Superintendent Christopher Papouras said several students helped keep a bad situation from getting worse .

The superintendent said students told high school administrators they were concerned about threats they were hearing about a retaliation for something that happened in school.

Papouras said school officials investigated the potential threat and notified police.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said several officers went over to the school and noticed some people near the school grounds with guns.

“Some of the suspects tried to run but our officers pursued them,” Houser said.

Police body camera video obtained by the I-Team shows officers chasing the suspects and finding the loaded guns.

School security and police also used pepper spray to break up some fights and the unruly crowd of students gathered in the dismissal area.

Police are continuing to investigate and additional charges could be filed.