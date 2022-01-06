‘Everybody feels the pain’: Hundreds of officers across the country to attend funeral for Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police union leaders say they have received an outpouring of support from people all over the country who want to do whatever they can to help the family of murdered Officer Shane Bartek.

“When you lose an officer, everybody just feels the pain,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland police union. “Hopefully the family will see how much support is out there.”

Shane Bartek. Photo courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

Community members and friends have tied blue ribbons around trees at the Fifth District Police Headquarters, where Bartek worked. A vigil was held for him Wednesday, and local restaurants and businesses are holding fundraisers to help his family.

Remembering Officer Shane Bartek at Fifth District (WJW image)

Follmer said that the Shane H. Bartek Memorial Fund has been set up at Huntington Bank to also help family members pay expenses.

Calling hours for Officer Bartek will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights. The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Officer Bartek will then be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Union officials say they expect hundreds of officers from all over the country to attend the funeral.

Bartek was hired as a Cleveland officer in 2019.

“This is just so tragic,” Follmer said. “He was just a real pleasant young man and his life was cut way too short. From my understanding he was smiling all the time and just a real good kid.”