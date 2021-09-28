‘Every second counted’: State trooper saves woman’s life in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper helped save a driver’s life Saturday in Medina County.

“The woman’s daughter called saying her mother got sick while driving and they were pulled off the highway,” Trooper Curt Gelles told the FOX 8 I-Team. “When you get dispatched to an ill person, you are thinking maybe the flu.”

Gelles said when he arrived on the scene, he found the driver was not responsive. He asked her daughter a series of medical questions about her mother, while he checked for a pulse.



“She had a weak pulse, the breathing was labored and vital signs kept getting worse,” Gelles said.

The trooper called for an ambulance and got the woman out of the car. He then started CPR.



While he was doing CPR, a citizen stopped and assisted. A few minutes later, the trooper told dispatchers that the woman was breathing again.



“I was just excited at that point, that she was able to come back and I was hopeful that everything was going to turn out,” Gelles said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Troopers say she is now recovering.

“He did a great job,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “This was a situation when every second counted. He used his training, he remained calm, and on that day he saved a life.”