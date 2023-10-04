EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid school officials are continuing to scramble to find an opponent willing to come to the city to play high school football this Friday night.

Solon High School was scheduled to play the game this week, but due to events that occurred around Euclid High School last week, they told officials they preferred to host.

Euclid officials did not want to move the game, saying it was senior night and they wanted to play on the home field. The game was canceled Tuesday.

Last week, Euclid school officials moved the game to Brunswick after several fights and threats of violence.

“It’s a very good school, very decent neighborhood,” said Craig Tillman, of Euclid. “I am disappointed it was canceled. Why would they be scared to come to Euclid? Euclid is not that bad. You hear about something happening, but stuff happens everywhere. I think they should play.”

Euclid officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team they are now trying to find a high school team that is able to travel to Euclid to play this week.

Police and school officials say they believe a game can be held at the school safely.

“Not only do we have every officer on the road available when the game lets out, we also have officers inside the game,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “The school hires four to six officers off duty at great expense.”

Friday is Euclid’s last scheduled home game.

“We work hand and hand with the school district,” said Euclid Police Chief Mitch Houser. “We really work hard to make sure the kids and parents have the safest environment they can.”