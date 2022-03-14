Euclid police searching for suspects involved in wild shootout on highway

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for the suspects involved in a wild shootout on a busy highway that left one person seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on March 5.

The victim told police he was leaving a bar in Euclid and was shot at several times when he was headed west bound on I-90.

“We recovered over 30 shell casings from that incident alone in a very small area up on the highway,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the victim was shot several times and his car was also shot more than 24 times.

“You have to remember each one of the rounds is capable of taking somebody’s life,” Meyer said. “This is a very scary situation.”

The victim’s car ended up on the side of a road in Richmond Heights. Officers there were able to administer first aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

The victim is still recovering.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Euclid detectives as soon as possible.