Euclid police searching for suspects in gas station shootout

***Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.***

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are turning to the FOX 8 I-Team and you in hopes of finding the people responsible for a shooting at a gas station.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says more than 26 rounds were fired during the March 5 shooting that was captured on security video.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday at a gas station on Euclid Avenue.

The video shows two men exchanging gunfire, while others were in the parking lot.

During the shooting, one suspect dropped a gun and grabbed another one from his car.

Police said one person was shot in the foot.

“We are asking anyone who has any information on this case to call us right away,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “We are grateful that more people were not hurt.”