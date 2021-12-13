Euclid police say video shows suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police have released a photo of an SUV they said was seen in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy on Saturday. The FOX 8 I-Team also obtained doorbell camera video which police said shows the suspect’s vehicle.

Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright told the FOX 8 I-Team the shooting happened on a front lawn on Zeman Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday and they believe someone was targeting the house.

The gunfire that police said took the life of 13-year-old Maurco Toler allegedly came from a passing vehicle believed to be a dark colored 2004-2007 Ford Escape, according to a press release from the Euclid Police Department.

The photos below show an actual still taken from a security camera and also a comparison image for reference purposes.

Euclid detectives are actively investigating the murder.

If anyone has information about the incident or the owner of the vehicle pictured, please contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.